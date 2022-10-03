News • Photo • Prisoner swap, War
Mariupol defenders, who are now in Turkey, met with their families. PHOTOS
14 94251
Freed from captivity Mariupol defenders, who are now in Turkey, met with their families.
It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Presidental Press Office.
National Guard regiment "Azov" Commander Denys Prokopenko (Redis), his Deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, Acting Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade Serhiy Volynsky (Volyn), Senior Officer of "Azov" Oleg Khomenko and 12th NGU Brigade Commander Denys Shleha are in Turkey on exchange under personal guarantees of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's protection.