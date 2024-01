Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipro region.

It was reported by Head of Dnipro Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Successful hunting of our military. In the evening, our air defense shot down an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district," the statement reads.

