The SSU has installed 12 more werewolf law enforcement officers who are engaged in repression and fabricating "evidence" against Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

"Among them is the so-called "deputy chief of the military commandant's office of the town of Lazurne, Kherson region" with the call sign "Greek".

According to the investigation, he served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Mariupol, and after the start of hostilities in 2014, he fled to the temporarily occupied Crimea and got a job in Sevastopol with the Russian Guard.

With the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the traitor returned to the mainland to "strengthen the power block" of the occupation regime.

Another resident of Kherson region after the occupation of Nova Kakhovka agreed to take the position of "head of the temporary detention center" as part of the "Novokakhov Police Department" created by the Russian special services.

In the new status, the collaborator, together with representatives of the occupation authorities, goes to the residential addresses of pro-Ukrainian citizens and ATO participants, abducts them and delivers them to the "temporary detention center". There are also facts of his interrogations and torture.

The former deputy chief of the Police Temporary Detention Center and three forensic experts went to cooperate with the occupiers. They entered the so-called "scientific-research expert-criminological center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" in the Kherson region.

SSU investigators also documented the activities of the head of the occupation "police" appointed by the Russian occupiers in the Starobil district of Luhansk region.

Currently, he contributes to the support of the racist "new order" in the temporarily occupied Starobillia region. Under his leadership, the occupation police carry out "criminal prosecution" of citizens on the basis of fake "laws of the People's Republic of China".

In Volnovaha, Donetsk region, SSU officers also documented the illegal activities of a former police officer.

In 2011, he retired, but after the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, for ideological reasons, he decided to return to service in the occupation regime in the status of "head of the criminal investigation department of the Volnovaha District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR".

The SSU investigators qualified the actions of all the above-mentioned collaborators under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (voluntary occupation by a citizen of Ukraine of a position in illegal law enforcement bodies created in the temporarily occupied territory) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article incriminating him provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment," the message reads.