Relatives of defenders of "Azovstal" took part in meeting of UN Human Rights Council. PHOTOS

The delegation of the Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal and the Azov Regiment in Geneva took part in the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council and organized a rally on the Nation’s Square.

The sister of the recently released from Russian captivity the chief of staff of "Azov" Sandra Krotevich, the wife of the captured defender of "Azovstal" Liliya Stupina and the deputy commander of "Azov" Serhiy Tsysaruk "Molfar" held a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation at the UN, where they talked with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.

During the meeting, the issues of the conditions of detention and the state of health of the prisoners of war defenders of "Azovstal" were discussed.

At the initiative of the delegation, a rally was organized on the Square of the Nations in Geneva with a demand for the UN to immediately intervene in the situation of Russia's ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and to start implementing the Geneva Conventions. In addition to local public organizations, Lubinets also joined the event.

"Ahead of our delegation are meetings with leaders of humanitarian organizations, politicians, and other influential persons. We will continue to talk about their journey on the Association's social networks," the organization added.









