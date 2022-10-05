More than 50 fresh burials with civilians were found in de-occupied Lyman. PHOTOS

In the recently liberated Lyman of the Donetsk region, a burial site with more than 50 civilians was found.

More than 50 people are buried in this cemetery. Some burials are marked with name plates, and some are only numbered.

The Russians dug trenches and forced people they suspected of collaborating with the Ukrainian military to collect the bodies of the dead for reburial. The boy, whom the occupiers also detained and forced to bury, said that not all buried people were identified. Their bodies could lie on the streets for a long time. Also, those who died as a result of shelling were sometimes buried by their neighbors.





The occupiers did not take away the bodies of their soldiers. Yes, Russians lived in one of the houses and organized a medical center there. When they retreated, they took the wounded and left the dead.





