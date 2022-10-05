Ukrainian Armed Forces rescue shell-shocked bear near liberated Lyman. PHOTOS

Ukrainian military and animal rights activists of UAnimals organization have rescued a bear with concussion near de-occupied Lyman. When Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman in Donetsk region, the injured bear was found locked in an enclosure. Private zoo was under occupation, but this bear miraculously survived.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by UAnimals web-site.

Three meters from its enclosure, everything was destroyed.

"The invaders cruelly treated most of the wild animals that were kept there, but the bear survived.

Although he is in a terrible condition and contused from a shell that hit the house where he was sitting," - the animal rescuers say.

Now the team of volunteers is taking the bear to the "Natalia Popova and UAnimals Wildlife Rescue Center" for treatment.

When the bear's condition improves, he will go for rehabilitation to the "Predator Park "Arden" in Khmelnytsky region.

"We hope that the treatment of the bear will be successful and he will recover soon!" - the animal rights activists say.

