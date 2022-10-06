Occupiers hit Donetsk region with rockets and artillery, and child was among the wounded. Toretsk was subjected to powerful artillery barrage, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Russian military hit Donetsk region with rockets and artillery, and a child was among the injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, during the day, the police registered 17 violations of the laws and customs of war by the occupying forces. Civilians were killed and some were injured.

"The enemy shelled 13 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Chasiv Yar, the town of Hostre, Zarichne, the villages of Klishchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novy Komar, Novooleksandrivka, Tonenke, Torske, Shevchenko. The attackers fired from S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, MLRS "Smerch", "Grad", artillery. A child born in 2008 was injured as a result of rocket fire in the village of Zarichne of the Lyman community," the message says.

























16 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 7 residential buildings, a fireproof plant, a granary, agricultural machinery, farm buildings, civilian cars.

"During the previous day, a powerful artillery attack on Toretsk was recorded and documented. Two apartment buildings and seven private buildings, a workshop and a railway were damaged," the National Police added.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.