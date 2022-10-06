Consequences of Russian shelling of border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. PHOTOS

Yesterday, October 5, invaders from the territory of Russia shelled the Ukrainian border with the use of mortars, barrel artillery and drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

The territories of the Esmansk, Seredino-Budsk communities of the Sumy region, and the Novgorod-Siversk and Semenivsk communities of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.













"Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles dropped 4 explosive devices on the territory of the Semenivsk community. The Novgorod-Siversk community was shelled by the barrel artillery of the Russians from the area of ​​the Sluchevsk settlement - 15 rounds," the message says.

In the Seredyno-Budsk community from the side of the settlement of Hrudsk, the Russian army fired mortars, 20 explosions were recorded. As a result of shelling, a private household was damaged.

"The border area of ​​the Esman community suffered from enemy artillery shelling - 20 airstrikes from the Russian village of Kruhla Poliana. Members of the Defense Forces continue to protect Ukraine from Russian invaders," the message says.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy ammunition depot in Kherson region. VIDEO