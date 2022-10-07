News Photo

Markovich on a tank - former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Dobkin was spotted in AFU uniform. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photos and videos of Mykhailo Dobkin in AFU uniform have appeared online. As it is known, former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration had pro-Russian views in his past.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, fotoshoots are spreading in social network.

