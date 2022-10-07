About 200 single and one mass grave found in Lyman, - OVA. PHOTOS

In Lyman and Svyatohirsk, there began an exhumation and reburial of victims and those who died during occupation.

It was reported by Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko

"Two burials are currently known in Lyman. One of them has about two hundred graves. According to preliminary information, these are single graves where civilians are buried. On the other area, there is a mass grave, which, according to operational data, may contain both military and civilians. The exact number is yet to be established. Now law enforcement officers are investigating these places and will soon begin the exhumation process. I ask everyone to refrain from commenting on the number of buried people and the causes of their death until the final conclusions of experts.

In Svyatohirsk city cemetery 21 bodies were reburied - civilians killed during the occupation. While the battles for Svyatohirsk and the occupation lasted, the dead were buried in the streets and yards. All of the bodies that have been reburied today have been identified and appropriately laid to rest. May they rest in peace - the Rashists will be punished for every destroyed, mutilated and taken human life," he said.

















