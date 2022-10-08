Russian helicopters fired 18 missiles on Sumy region, one person was killed - OVA. PHOTO

On October 7, Russian troops shelled Sumy region with artillery and helicopters.

It was reported by Dmytro Zhyvitsky, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russians fired 84 munitions at our territory. Among them: mines, shells and 18 missiles launched from helicopters from Russian territory.

Under enemy fire were: Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Znob-Novhorodska, Velykopysarivska hromadas.

Krasnopilska hromada suffered the most destruction. Houses and railway tracks were damaged. Also, a 51-year-old local civilian man was killed during the morning missile strike," the statement reads.

