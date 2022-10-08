News Photo • War

Russian helicopters fired 18 missiles on Sumy region, one person was killed - OVA. PHOTO

On October 7, Russian troops shelled Sumy region with artillery and helicopters.

It was reported by Dmytro Zhyvitsky, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Russian helicopters fired 18 missiles on Sumy region, one person was killed - OVA 01

"Russians fired 84 munitions at our territory. Among them: mines, shells and 18 missiles launched from helicopters from Russian territory.

Under enemy fire were: Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Znob-Novhorodska, Velykopysarivska hromadas.

Russian helicopters fired 18 missiles on Sumy region, one person was killed - OVA 02

Krasnopilska hromada suffered the most destruction. Houses and railway tracks were damaged. Also, a 51-year-old local civilian man was killed during the morning missile strike," the statement reads.

Russian helicopters fired 18 missiles on Sumy region, one person was killed - OVA 03
Russian helicopters fired 18 missiles on Sumy region, one person was killed - OVA 04

