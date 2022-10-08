Number of people killed as result of rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia on October 6 increased to 17 people, - SES. PHOTOS

As of the morning of October 8, the number of people killed as a result of rocket attacks by the Russian occupiers on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of October 6 has reached 17 people, including one child.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Rescuers report that at the first address, they unblocked 13 dead people (including 1 child) from under the rubble of a five-story residential building, and rescued six people, four of whom were hospitalized.

At the second address, four dead people were pulled out from under the rubble of a four-story residential building, 15 people were rescued, 8 of whom were hospitalized.

In total, 17 people died (including 1 child and 1 person died in the hospital), and 21 people were saved, of which 12 were hospitalized.

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of destroyed residential buildings are ongoing.

