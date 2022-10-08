7 ships with 172.6 thousand tons of agricultural products left ports of Odesa for countries of Asia and Europe, - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS

7 ships with 172.6 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa for the countries of Asia and Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The bulk carrier CORNELIA M with 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat left for Vietnam from the ️"Pivdenny" port. The ships SHAMAN WISDOM, LADY EVA, ORIS SOFI left the berths of the Odesa port. From the port of ️Chornomorsk bulk carriers LAURUS, ENEIDA, and tanker CHEM HERO.

It is noted that since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 6.6 million tons of agricultural products have been exported. In total, 292 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

