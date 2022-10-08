Russians shot four civilians in cellar in Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. PHOTOS

Four civilians were shot by the occupiers in a cellar in the Kharkiv region. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under the age of 21, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

According to preliminary data, in the town of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy in mid-September, Russian soldiers shot dead four civilians in the cellar of their home. Among them - the 73-year-old owner of the house and the neighboring family - a 71-year-old woman, her grandson, and daughter-in-law.

"Prosecutors of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region and investigators of the SSU Office in the Kharkiv Region, together with the forensic experts of the National Security Service of the Kharkiv Region, found corpses with signs of violent death. All of them had bullet wounds in the chest and head," the message reads.

During the inspection of the cellar, casings from a Kalashnikov assault rifle were found.

The dead were buried by relatives and neighbors on the territory of their homesteads. Currently, the corpses have been sent for forensic examination.

