Occupiers shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. Bakhmut district was under fire all day - National Police. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. Enemy shells of the Russian army injured civilians and destroyed houses.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the occupiers hit the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Ocheretyne, the villages of Berdychy, Druzhba, Karlivka, Novy Komar.

"The Russian army attacked civilians with rocket systems and artillery. 20 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 15 residential buildings, a mine, a technical school, premises of the mining and rescue department. During the day, Russian troops covered Krasnohorivka with fire. 6 private houses were damaged, there are injured," the message reads.

Bakhmut district was under artillery shelling almost all day. Eight private and one multi-apartment building, infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of enemy projectile hits. Local residents were injured.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

