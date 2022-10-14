Zelensky and Zaluzhny were included in top ten outstanding Ukrainians of all time. INFOGRAPHICS

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, were included in the top ten outstanding Ukrainians of all time.

As noted, Taras Shevchenko (63.9%) once again became the leader of the "People's TOP" rating. Volodymyr Zelensky (29.8%), Lesia Ukrainka (19.6%), Bohdan Khmelnytsky (17.3%), and Stepan Bandera (12.8%) also entered the top five most prominent Ukrainians. Mykhailo Hrushevsky (11.6%), Ivan Franko (10.1%), Ivan Mazepa (8.8%), Viacheslav Chornovil (8.7%) and Valery Zaluzhny (7, 7%).

"The second ten included Hryhoriy Skovoroda (6.7%), Vasyl Stus (3.4%), Volodymyr Velyky (2.6%), Yaroslav Mudry (2.5%), Leonid Kravchuk (2.5%), Ivan Sirko (2.4%), Vitaliy Klitschko (2.2%), Oleksandr Usyk (2.2%), Andrii Shevchenko (1.8%) and Petro Sahaydachny (1.8%)," the results of the project indicate.

In the top ten: Roman Shukhevych (1.7%), Leonid Kuchma (1.5%), Taras Bulba (1.5%), Ivan Kotliarevsky (1.4%), Lina Kostenko (1.3%), Ihor Sikorsky (1.2%), Petro Poroshenko (1.2%), Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky (1.1%), Mykola Amosov (0.9%) and Pavlo Skoropadsky (0.9%).

Respondents indicated a total of 148 names. At the same time, about 8% of respondents could not name (remember) a single outstanding Ukrainian.

With the help of an open question, the respondents, without receiving any lists or prompts, named the names of famous personalities whom they consider worthy of this rating.