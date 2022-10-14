Exhumation at mass burial site of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lyman has been completed, - National Police. PHOTOS

Police investigators completed the exhumation at the mass burial site of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lyman (Donetsk region).

"The police removed the bodies of 34 Ukrainian defenders from the mass grave. The exhumation of more than 120 civilians is ongoing. The police are establishing the circumstances of each person's death.

The bodies of the soldiers were sent to the morgue. After the identification and establishment of the causes of death, the deceased will be handed over to their relatives for burial," the message reads.





The police have now focused their efforts on exhuming civilians from the burial site next to the military grave.

In total, from September 29 to today, the police found the bodies of 144 people who died during the occupation in the liberated settlements. Of these, 108 bodies were exhumed from spontaneous burials, the rest were found in buildings and on the streets. 85 dead are civilians, some of them have signs of violent death, in particular shrapnel wounds.

The police are investigating the circumstances of each person's death. To date, 44 DNA samples have been selected for molecular genetic examination.

So far, the police have established 35 graves in the de-occupied territory. During the day, the police received information about 4 more burial sites.