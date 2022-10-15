Impact on Zaporizhzhia: high-rise buildings, private houses, educational institution and parking lot were damaged. PHOTOS

The occupiers launched rocket attacks on industrial and energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the morning the enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure facilities. There is destruction.

"The blast wave damaged 21 multi-apartment buildings, 15 private sector buildings, an educational institution, and a parking lot. Utility services are already starting to work and eliminate the consequences of the arrivals. Thank God, there are no victims," he said.

Watch more: Rocket attack on residential building in Zaporizhzhia on October 9: bodies of 15 people have already been found, six are considered missing. VIDEO&PHOTOS



