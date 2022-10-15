Bodies of two men with traces of torture were found in liberated Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

On October 13, the prosecutors of the Derhachy District Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv region, together with the police investigators, found the bodies of two men with signs of violent death in Kozacha Lopan.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the men were detained by the Russian military during the occupation of the settlement. The police found them in one grave in the cemetery. Traces of torture were recorded on the bodies of the dead: fractures of the bones of the skull, jaw, and ribs.

"Currently, they have been sent for forensic medical examinations. All the circumstances of the crime are being established, and the pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the report says.

