Consequences of enemy missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

The occupiers carried out another hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia, an investigation has been launched into this fact.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war. According to the investigation, on October 15, 2022, at 2:00 a.m., the Russian military, acting in violation of the laws and customs of war, fired kamikaze drones at the civil infrastructure facilities of Zaporizhzhia.

"At 05:40 in the morning, the armed forces of the aggressor country fired S-300 rockets at the regional center. As a result of the rocket fire, objects of industrial and energy infrastructure, a parking lot with parked cars were destroyed. The blast wave damaged high-rise buildings and their adjacent territory," - the message says.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SSU Department in the Zaporizhzhia region.







