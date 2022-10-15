Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol. They report on work of Air Defense Forces allegedly "in training mode". VIDEO

Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol. It is noted that the anti-aircraft defense allegedly "worked on the aircraft".

Local Telegram channels report on the alleged work of air defense, Censor.NET informs.

Meanwhile, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, assures that the air defense was allegedly working in a training mode.

"In Kozachka, air defense is in training mode. Please do not shoot or post videos. Please remain calm," he notes.

However, relevant videos are already being actively distributed on the network.