Activists staged a "referendum" on "annexation" of Russian Embassy in Warsaw. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Polish non-governmental organizations have organized a "referendum" in Warsaw, where one can vote for an "annexation" of Russian embassy building and its transfer to property of Polish capital.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by "European Truth".

The action is crowded, people came with flags of Ukraine and posters and shouted slogans in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The video of the "referendum" was posted on Facebook by well-known Ukrainian activist Natalia Panchenko. According to her, thousands of people are standing in line for hundreds of meters to vote for the "annexation" of the building.

"At the "referendum", the residents of Warsaw vote to annex the territory and the building of the Russian Federation and transfer it to the ownership of Warsaw," Panchenko said.

The organizers of the "referendum" were Polish non-governmental organizations.

"It is simply amazing how many residents of Warsaw came to take part in this "referendum", - summed up the Ukrainian activist.

