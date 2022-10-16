News Photo • War

Consequences of attacks on Nikopol: 6 injured, boiler house destroyed, number of civilian objects were hit. PHOTOS

Tonight, Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled 30 times by the Rucsists from barrel artillery. Almost fifty hits from "Hrad" were also recorded.

Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 6 people were injured, and 2 were hospitalized.

"The shelling destroyed the boiler room of the City Palace of Culture, the lyceum, coffee shop, market, industrial enterprises, "Ukrposhta" branch were hit. The Russians also shelled 3 nine-story buildings, 21 private houses, damaged 5 power lines, and many other objects. Terrorists. Relevant services, where possible, have started restoration," the PO noted.

