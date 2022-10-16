On August 5, Ukrainian army for first time in world destroyed multifunctional radar of newest Russian S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system, - Butusov. PHOTOS

On August 5, for the first time in the world, as a result of a brilliantly conducted operation, the Ukrainian army destroyed the multifunctional fire control radar 92Н2Е of the newest Russian S-400 "Triumph" SAM.

This was reported by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, on Facebook.

"An outstanding success - on August 5, for the first time in the world, as a result of a brilliantly conducted operation, the Ukrainian army destroyed the multifunctional fire control radar 92N2E of the newest Russian anti-aircraft missile system S-400 "Triumph". The result of the battle was announced by an official Russian source," he notes.

He reminds that "Triumph" is the main anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system of the Russian Armed Forces, it was purchased and put into service by Turkey and India. But only Ukraine got the unique experience of destroying the "Triumph".

"The obituary of Russian lieutenant Andrii Grakov from the city of Bataysk, Rostov Region revealed the sensational circumstances of the destruction of the 92N2E fire control radar. Grakov was the operator of the MRLS calculation (in Russian, multi-functional radar station. - Author) on the S-400. MRLS 92N2E has outstanding characteristics: it receives data from surveillance radars and performs simultaneous surveillance of up to 100 targets and simultaneous guidance of up to 72 anti-aircraft missiles. Targets can have a speed of up to 4.8 km/s.

The range of damage is up to 240 km, and the height of damage is up to 60 km. This is the core of the S-400 division, without the 92N2E machine, the system is not combat-ready. The total export value of the S-400 division is $500 million," Butusov adds.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 65,000 people, 268 planes, 242 helicopters, 2,529 tanks, 1,589 artillery systems, 5,193 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

So, as the journalist notes, Grakov was on combat duty during the battle, and his combat vehicle was hit by a direct hit, as stated in the obituary, by a rocket from an MLRS. Apparently, we are talking about hitting a missile from the HIMARS missile complex, which according to the Russian classification is a multiple rocket launcher (MLRS).

If it were not for this clarification, it would seem more likely that it was hit by a HARM AGM-88 anti-radar missile. It is interesting that, according to the characteristics, the Tiyumf can shoot down HIMARS missiles without any problems.

But in this case, the Ukrainian military used some effective tactics that prevented the S-400 calculation from repelling the missile attack even though the air defense system was deployed in a combat-ready state.

"According to the summary of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation from August 6, Russian air defense intercepted 26 rockets - most of them in the Kherson region, in the area of crossings across the Dnipro.

Now it is clear that some rockets were not intercepted, although the attack did not appear to be massive, given the recording of launches in several populated areas and the significant concentration of air defense and anti-missile equipment in the area," Butusov noted.

"The outstanding success of Ukrainian reconnaissance and HIMARS calculations is stated by Russian official sources. For this, high awards should be given to those who found the MRLS, those who planned the defeat, and those who commanded and carried out a series of launches. After all, it is obvious that it was possible to hit such a target protected from air attacks only thanks to well-calculated complex actions, and the launch of missiles was a group, the actions of the enemy were maximally complicated," the journalist writes.

Watch more: AFU destroyed enemy equipment in Kherson region with high-precision 155-mm Excalibur projectile. VIDEO

"Thank you, Necro Mancer, for finding Grakov's obituary," Butusov summarizes.



