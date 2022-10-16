Last day, marines destroyed dozens of rockets, 4 guns, mortar and 2 caches with ammunition, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 15, servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, during the past day, marines destroyed 9 invaders and a mortar with ammunition.

"Our artillery units struck the concentration of troops and equipment of the occupiers, as a result of which 17 personnel, 4 self-propelled guns "Giatsint-S" and 2 warehouses with ammunition were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 65,000 people, 268 planes, 242 helicopters, 2,529 tanks, 1,589 artillery systems, 5,193 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS