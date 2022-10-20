American company Texas Instruments, whose electronics were found in Russian missiles, is still helping Russia bombard Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The American company Texas Instruments, whose electronics were found in Russian missiles, still has not left the aggressor country.

Since 2014, the EU and the US have imposed export restrictions on dual-use goods that can be used in military products.

Despite this, many Western companies are finding alternative ways to conduct trade in the huge Russian market. And some generally ignored such sanctions and continued cooperation with the aggressor country, helping it prepare for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Already after February 24, banned chips and electronics manufactured by the EU and the USA began to be found en masse in the weapons with which Russia has been terrorizing Ukraine for more than eight months. Some of these items were made decades ago, but not all. Foreign components have also been found in modern technology, in particular, in military drones.

Processors from the American company Texas Instruments were found in Iranian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones. This is stated in a report published by the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Earlier research was conducted by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London. He detailed 318 components from 57 American companies, most of them from Analog Devices and Texas Instruments.

While Analog Devices announced its withdrawal from the Russian market at the beginning of March, Texas Instruments remains neutral. The official website still has the address of the Moscow office and an active Russian phone number.

The London report details 50 unique components manufactured by Texas Instruments in several Russian weapons.

In particular, we are talking about digital signal processors in the Russian Iskander cruise missiles, the CAN transceiver in the kamikaze UAV electronic detonator, power control modules in the Orlan-10 drone, as well as audio codecs and converters in several radio stations used by the Russian army.

Texas Instruments has been working in the Russian Federation for at least two decades: the distribution agreement was concluded back in 2001. Already after 2014, when Ukraine asked the world for sanctions, the American company continued to cooperate with the terrorist country: it signed documents and held seminars.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Reuters news agency asked Texas Instruments to explain the presence of its electronic components in Russian weapons, but the American company ignored this request.

It was only in August that it was able to say that it had carried out an "in-depth analysis" and found that 36 shipments of parts from the company and six from one of its authorized distributors, which arrived in Russia in late February and early March, were on their way before the start of a full-scale intrusion.

However, a press release is not an official position. There is no message or explanation on the company's website. It looks like an attempt to sit on two chairs and keep a multi-million dollar business in an attractive market.

Unexpectedly, the explanation of how American electronic components could get to Russia after February 24 was given by the Russians themselves.

In particular, developers of information protection began to worry that after February 24, the supply of foreign parts for their equipment was interrupted, but they still received Texas Instruments products through alternative channels.

Analysts of the Ukrainian project "Trap Aggressor" disassembled the Russian cruise missile "Iskander". The result is 21 foreign parts in this weapon - of European or American origin. In total - 11 companies, but Texas Instruments supplied the most components for "Iskanders".

After February 24, dozens of American companies began to withdraw from the Russian market. Most of them publicly declared their support for Ukraine. Trap Aggressor analysts sent dozens of emails to such businesses and received responses.

The same letter was sent to the official e-mail address of Texas Instruments. Experts were interested in the presence of company details in Iranian drones, the presence of the Moscow office on the official website, the state, and prospects of cooperation with Russia. The answer is silence.