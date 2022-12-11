Infantrymen defending Bakhmut were awarded with awards. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine awarded departmental awards to infantry soldiers who are currently defending the Bakhmut direction.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar presented the awards on the eve of the Day of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Soldiers were awarded "Badge of Honor", "For Exemplary Service", as well as medals "For Wounds" to servicemen who sacrificed their blood in battles for the freedom of Ukraine.

Also, several servicemen received the "Steel Cross" award of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It is a great honor and pleasure to communicate with the best soldiers and to convey the most sincere congratulations from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the holiday of the Ground Forces. We always communicate at such meetings. I try to answer all the questions of our soldiers, who are at the disposal of the Ministry of Defense." , - stated Malyar.

She also noted that "the winter uniform is available, the allowance is paid to everyone on time, there are no complaints about food."

"The conditions of the frontline dictate their rules of logistics and provision - everyone understands that. The other issues we discussed are already official recommendations," said Maliar.

The Day of the Land Forces of Ukraine is celebrated every year on December 12.














