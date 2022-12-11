Russians shelled vehicle of rescuers delivering humanitarian aid to Bakhmut. PHOTOS

Russian troops shot at rescuers who were delivering humanitarian aid to Bakhmut. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine in Теlegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the Russians fired at the rescuers who were delivering humanitarian aid to the people who remain in Bakhmut destroyed by the hostilities.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the operational vehicle of the 47th State Fire and Rescue Unit was damaged as a result of the artillery shelling: the windshield was cracked, the rear window was smashed, the rear bumper and the rear part of the vehicle were cut.

The rescuers were using this vehicle to deliver humanitarian aid and water, in particular to the house where the Russians hit on the night of December 11. Residents of the high-rise building helped rescuers to extinguish the fire that occurred as a result of shelling with their water, so it was important for the SES employees to return precious supplies to people," the statement said.

















