Over past day, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 3 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region over the past day.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On December 11, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region — in Velyka Novosilka.
3 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.