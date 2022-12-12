Ruscists shelled Kherson and suburbs with anti-aircraft guns and artillery, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

On December 12, the Russian military launched another artillery attack on Kherson and suburban settlements.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on December 12, 2022, the military personnel of the aggressor country from the temporarily occupied territory launched another artillery strike on the city of Kherson and suburban settlements. As a result of the shelling of a residential neighborhood of the city, a woman was killed, and four civilians were injured of varying degrees," the message says.

Several apartments in one of the high-rise buildings caught fire due to the targeted impact of shells into the houses.

According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out from rocket salvo fire systems and artillery.

