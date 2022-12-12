Enemy shelled Kherson medical institutions again. PHOTOS

Rashists continue to terrorize the liberated settlements of Kherson region.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the head of Kherson RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.

As noted, the enemy shelled medical institutions of Kherson again.

"Enemy shells hit one of Kherson city hospitals. The building of the polyclinic was damaged. The enemy also attacked another medical institution. Windows in the building were broken due to Russian shelling," the statement reads.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

