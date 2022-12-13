8 fires caused by enemy shelling of Kherson were extinguished - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

In Kherson, rescuers extinguished 8 fires that occurred as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, 16 trips were made by fire and rescue units of Kherson during the day. 11 fires were extinguished, of which 8 were caused by enemy shelling. The vast majority of fires occurred in the residential sector of the city.

According to the State Emergency Service, on December 12 at 12:33 in one of the micro districts of Kherson, the roof of a private two-story building caught fire as a result of shelling. The fire was extinguished in an area of 10 square meters.

The rescue department was working.

After 7 minutes, a two-story residential building with an area of 50 square meters caught fire due to the "arrival". The fire was promptly extinguished. 2 units of equipment and 9 personnel worked at the scene.

At four o'clock in the afternoon, the roof of a private residential building with an area of 120 square meters caught fire due to enemy ammunition hit. The fire was extinguished. 2 units of equipment and 8 personnel were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Rescuers also extinguished the fire of two cars that started as a result of enemy fire.

See more: Enemy shelled Kherson medical institutions again. PHOTOS



