Russians shelled Nikopol again: two people were wounded, houses and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS
9901
Since morning, the Russians have shelled the Nikopol district several times.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"They shelled Chervonohrihorivka, Nikopol, and Marhanets districts from their "Hrads" and heavy artillery.
Two people were injured. A 66-year-old man is in the hospital, a 67-year-old woman is being treated at home.
Houses and power lines were mutilated in the district. The consequences are still being determined," the message reads.