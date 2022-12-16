News Photo • War

Result of shelling of Kryvy Rih by occupiers. PHOTOS

Russian invaders hit a residential building in Kryvy Rih.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Rescuers established that the 1st entrance of a three-story residential building was completely destroyed. Previously, as a result of the incident, 2 people died, 6 people were injured, three of them minors. Three minors were also rescued and hospitalized," the report says.

People may still be under the rubble. Elimination of consequences continues.

