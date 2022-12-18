Explosions rang out in Belgorod, Russians declare work of air defense, - Telegram channels. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions rang out again in the Russian city of Belgorod today. The Russians claim the work of air defense, and smoke was noticed in one of the quarters.

Residents of Belgorod said they heard a series of explosions in the sky. Later, smoke was noticed in one of the residential blocks. In some houses, the windows were broken.

The Russians claim the work of air defense and publish the wreckage found. In social networks, it is noted that fragments of the rocket fell on the car.

Later, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the anti-aircraft defense had worked in the region. At the same time, he reports on the victims.

"At the moment, four victims are known. Medical teams are taking them to the hospital. I am at the scene. More detailed information will be provided later," Gladkov said.

In addition, it is reported that residents of Belgorod receive SMS alerts from the RSES.

Read more: Kremlin is creating informational prerequisites for attack under foreign flag on Belgorod region, - ISW










