More than 200 bodies of those killed in Kharkiv region have not been identified yet. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv region, more than 200 dead whose bodies were found in liberated territories have not been identified yet.

It was reported in Telegram by Communication department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In the de-occupied territories, more than 200 found bodies have not been identified," the Police said.

It is noted that on December 19, the Kharkiv police received three state-of-the-art DNA laboratories from American philanthropists, these complexes allow for rapid DNA tests, which will significantly reduce the process of identifying bodies. Soon law enforcement officers will receive the fourth such laboratory.

The cost of these four complexes is $1.7 million.

"On Tuesday, one of the laboratories will go to Izyum, other complexes will work in Kharkiv," - the Regional Police noted.







