Bulgarian Defense Minister Stoianov arrived with a visit to Ukraine. PHOTO

Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Dimitar Stoianov arrived to Ukraine to discuss further defense cooperation.

It was written about in Twitter by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I have an honour to welcome Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Dimitar Stoianov to Ukraine. I am grateful for Bulgaria's decision to assist in ensuring the security of Ukraine. We look forward to further development of defense cooperation between Ukraine and Bulgaria," the statement reads.

As reported, on December 16, the Bulgarian Parliament voted for the approval in the second and final reading of the Agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine on the supply of arms, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.