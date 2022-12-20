During night, Russian invaders shelled districts of Donetsk region on different sections of front line, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian military does not stop shelling the Donetsk region. Settlements on different parts of the front came under enemy fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar and its surroundings are under fire. 1 house was damaged, no information was received about the victims.

In the Donetsk direction, shelling of Mariinka and the outskirts of Ocheretyn and Kurakhiv was recorded — without casualties.

2 people died in the Horlivka direction and 1 person was injured in Bakhmut. There were isolated arrivals in Dalnia Diliivka and Kostiantynivka, as well as Paraskoviivka and Yakovlivka of the Soledar district.

In the Lysychansk direction, there was a lot of noise in Siversk and in the territory of the community - fortunately, there were no victims," the message says.

See more: Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 5 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS







