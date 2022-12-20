Last day, Russian invaders killed five peaceful Ukrainians, 8 people were wounded, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, December 19, the Russian invaders killed 5 civilians of Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12/19/2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 12/20/2022):

Donetsk region - 3 dead, 5 wounded;

Kherson region - 2 dead, 3 wounded.

