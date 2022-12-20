News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine

In morning of December 20, Russians shelled Kherson and region, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

1 7450
As a result of shelling of Kherson and the region on December 20, a local resident died, two more civilians were hospitalized with injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"On the morning of December 20, a local resident died as a result of repeated shelling by Russian military personnel of populated areas of Kherson region, in one of the urban-type villages. Two civilians in Kherson were hospitalized with injuries received as a result of shelling of residential areas," the message reads.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, houses, farm buildings, administrative buildings, a printing house, a preschool education institution, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Watch more: During night, Russian invaders shelled districts of Donetsk region on different sections of front line, - RMA. PHOTOS

In morning of December 20, Russians shelled Kherson and region, there are dead and wounded 01
In morning of December 20, Russians shelled Kherson and region, there are dead and wounded 02
In morning of December 20, Russians shelled Kherson and region, there are dead and wounded 03

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news