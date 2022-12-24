One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game developers Volodymyr Yezhov died defending Ukraine from Russian occupants. PHOTO

Computer game developer Volodymyr Fresh Yezhov died defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

"Defending Ukraine, one of the famous S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game developers Volodymyr "Fresh" Yezhov was killed... Heroes do not die!" - he said.

Volodymyr Yezhov



Volodymyr Yezhov is better known by the nickname Fresh among computer users. He was a game designer at GSC Game World. In addition to the series of Ukrainian games S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Kozaks, he worked on the games World of Battles: Morningstar, Call of Cthulhu and Sherlock Holmes: Devil's Daughter. In addition, one of the characters of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R Loki is made from his appearance.

After February 24, Volodymyr went to the front and heroically defended Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man is survived by two minor sons.