Three employees of SES died in Kherson region, exploded on an enemy mine. PHOTO

On December 24, three employees of State Emergency Service of Ukraine Main Directorate in Zhytomyr Oblast exploded on an enemy mine while demining Kherson region and died.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Main Office's of the State Emergencies Service in Zhytomyr region press office.

The victims died at the site of the explosion:

Warrant Officer of the Civil Protection Service SERHIY KURINNY, sapper driver of the pyrotechnic works group;

Junior sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Dmytro KRASNOSHCHOKOV, driver of the motor transport department.

On the way to the hospital, paramedic-rescuer, sergeant of the civil protection service OLEKSIY SYCH died from his injuries.

All three served in the Emergency Rescue Detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region and performed tasks on demining the liberated territories of Kherson region.

