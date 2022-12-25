Rashists killed 16 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 72 wounded - PO

Yesterday Russian occupants killed 16 civilians in Ukraine.

This was stated in Telegram channel by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, civilian casualties among the population as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 24.12.2022 (as of 09:00 on 25.12.2022):

Donetsk region - 7 wounded;

Kharkiv region - 1 wounded;

Kherson region - 16 dead, 64 wounded.

