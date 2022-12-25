Yesterday, Marines destroyed 31 occupants and enemy tank. INFOGRAPHICS

Military units and subunits of the Naval Infantry Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groupings, continued to perform tasks to repel the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press center of Ukrainian Navy.

As noted, yesterday the marines killed 21 occupants.

Artillery military units and units of the Naval Infantry Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the invaders, resulting in the destruction of a tank and 10 Russian servicemen. Final enemy losses are being specified.

Read more: Marines have eliminated 17 invaders, tank, mortar, and ammunition depot over past day, - Navy