FSB announced death of Ukrainian soldiers in Bryansk region. Our servicemen confirmed this. PHOTOS
111 3200
According to the version of Russian operatives, on December 25 there was a combat clash when the DRG tried to penetrate into the Bryansk region from Ukraine.
It is reported that the "saboteurs" had foreign weapons, communication and navigation devices and 4 improvised explosive devices, Censor.NET reports.
Ukrainian servicemen identified the dead.
Among the dead is Yury Horovets with the call sign Sviatosha, 34 years old.
"A successful saboteur. This was far from his first intelligence outing. The Russians paid a terrible price.
Nationalist. Christian. Actor. Wanderer. Veteran. A long-time member of the "Brotherhood" community, Yevhen Karas writes about the fallen soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The group also included:
- Maksym Mykhaylov "Don't drink beer", 32 years old
- Taras Karpiuk "Tarasii", 38 years old
-Bohdan Liahov "Apollon", 19 years old
Eternal memory. Heroes do not die!