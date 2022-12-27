During night, occupiers hit Nikopol region five times with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. PHOTOS

The enemy shelled three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The silence didn't last long...

That night, the Russian occupying forces struck Nikopol five times with "Hrads" and heavy artillery.

40 enemy shells landed in three districts - Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets. People survived.

In Nikopol, several private houses and several farm buildings were mutilated. A power line is broken.

Russian projectiles damaged six private houses, two gas furnaces, and the electricity network in the Chervonohrihorivka district. The greenhouses and the store were also affected.

In the Marhanets district, the consequences of the night strikes are still being determined," the message reads.

As noted, in the rest of the districts, the alarm signaled the danger, but it passed without attacks, and for the moment it is calm.

