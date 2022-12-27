Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Donetsk under Russian shelling, police officers document the destruction. The occupying forces made 7 strikes on the residential sector. Civilians were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, enemy shells hit the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, the town of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Karlivka, Ivanivka, and Ostrovske. 7 civilian objects were damaged - homes and a mobile equipment store.

"As a result of an artillery strike in Bakhmut, an apartment building and a shop were destroyed. In the village of Ivanovske, a civilian was injured as a result of a Russian attack. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message reads.

