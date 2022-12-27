Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation in Ukraine, more than 6,880 civilians have died, - UN. INFOGRAPHICS

Most often, people die in Ukraine due to Russian shelling from heavy artillery and rocket salvo systems, as well as missile and airstrikes.

Such data for the period from February 24 to December 26 was published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Censor.NET informs.

In December alone, OHCHR recorded 165 deaths and 516 injuries of civilians in Ukraine. In total, at least 6,884 civilians were killed, and 10,947 people were injured.

The organization stresses that the real death toll is much higher because there are delays in receiving information from some places where the fighting is ongoing, and many reports still need to be confirmed.

Watch more: Sniper destroys occupier with shot from Barrett MRAD rifle at distance of 500 meters. VIDEO

"This applies, for example, to the settlements of Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where, according to reports, numerous cases of the death or injury of civilians took place," the message reads.

The UNHCR indicates that most of the recorded losses were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a large area of damage, including heavy artillery and rocket launchers, as well as rockets and airstrikes.

Watch more: Sniper destroys occupier with shot from Barrett MRAD rifle at distance of 500 meters. VIDEO