Ukraine returned 140 people from Russian captivity: among them defenders of Mariupol and Zmiiny. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine returned 140 people from Russian captivity. Among them are defenders of Mariupol, Zmiiny Island, TD volunteers and soldiers from the Bakhmut direction.

This was announced by the head of the PO Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"This is another big exchange that has been carried out - 140 people are returning home.

Among them are the wounded, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, Zmiiny Island, TD volunteers from Slavutych, and fathers and sons who were in captivity together, as well as ours from the Bakhmut direction.

82 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 15 from TRo, 22 from NGU, 11 from the Navy and 10 from the SBS.

132 men and 8 women, 22 officers and 118 sergeants and soldiers..." he said.

