New Year’s Eve in Donetsk region: Russians continued shelling populated areas in various front lines, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders continued to shoot at different areas of the front even on New Year’s Eve.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar and the outskirts of the city came under fire — without casualties.

In the Donetsk direction, the private sector of Kurakhove was shelled the day before, and after midnight the Russians shelled Avdiivka twice from Hrad — no one was hurt.

In the Horlivka direction, Toretsk was shelled — 8 buildings were damaged, no information was received about the victims.

Also yesterday, a projectile arrived in the Oleksievo-Druzhkivka of the Druzhkivka districts — the projectile did not explode, there were no destructions or victims," the message says.

Read more: Night in Donetsk region: shelling of Mariinka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Soledar districts, rocket attack on Kostiantynivka, - RMA









